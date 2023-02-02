Watch Now
Ace Hardware Foundation helps Driscoll Rehab patients enjoy special-made bikes

Driscoll Children's Hospital
driscoll rehab .png
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 19:14:11-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some rehabilitation patients over at Driscoll Children's Hospital now have new bikes thanks to a big donation from two organizations.

Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) partnered with Ace Hardware Foundation for a $15,000 grant that was used to purchase special therapeutic bicycles for 10 preselected Rehabilitation Services patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

"The vehicles, known as Amtrykes, are tricycles and bicycles adapted to children with a wide variety of disabilities, so they have the opportunity to experience the mobility and independence children enjoy when they ride a bike," said organizers.

Each child was fitted by a physical therapist, and measurements were taken in order to make adaptations to the children's bikes.

"After a yearlong wait due to supply chain issues, the custom-fitted Amtrykes are here, and the kids are eager to try them out," said organizers.

The children got a special delivery on January 31. They received their bikes in the Rehabilitation Services Lobby, and the children were so excited to check out their new set of wheels.

Over the years, Ace hardware Foundation has partnered with over 170 hospitals across the United States and Canada to help improve the lives of as many children as possible.

