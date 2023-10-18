Accused murderer arrested in Mexico for 2015 Robstown murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After eight years on the run, a Robstown man wanted for a murder is awaiting extradition back to the U.S.

Mexican authorities arrested 61-year-old Cleto Vasquez III in Nuevo Leon, Mexico for a murder committed on July 4, 2015 on the 900 block of Indiana Street in Robstown.

Sgt. Enrique Paredez with the Robstown Police Department said that both of the men were arguing over a woman and the victim, 37-year-old Daniel Torres cursed at Vasquez, which started the fight.

According to officials, Vasquez proceeded to chase down and run over Torres with his blue Ford F-150. The truck then flipped over, but Vasquez got out, went back to Torres and stabbed him several times before fleeing.

Torres later died in the hospital due to his injuries and Vasquez has been on the run ever since.