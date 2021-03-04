Accident at Weber and Oday snarls traffic, knocks out power

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pre-dawn accident at Weber Road and Oday Parkway snarled traffic in the area for several hours Thursday morning and also resulted in a loss of power for an undetermined number of AEP customers.

Corpus Christi police say the accident occurred about 4:30 a.m. when the driver of a blue Charger traveling southbound on Weber apparently fell asleep behind the wheel. Police said the driver suffers with medical issues.

That motorist hit a pole, knocking down power lines. A truck trailer didn't see the downed wires and then struck them, almost cutting the trailer in two.

The intersection will remain closed as AEP crews work to return power to the area. The job and the closure are expected to continue for the next several hours.

There is no word on how widespread the power outage may be.

Neither driver was injured in the accident. The driver of the Challenger was cited in the accident.

Road closure at Weber and Oday due to crash. Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) March 4, 2021

They suggest avoiding the area in your morning commute if possible and to expect delays in the area.

We'll have more information as we learn about it.