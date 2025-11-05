Academy Sports & Outdoors to open new store in Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new Academy Sports & Outdoors store is coming to the Calallen area, according to project documents filed with the state.

The sporting goods retailer plans to build a nearly 60,000-square-foot store at 3601 IH 69 Access Road, located at the northwest corner of Interstate Highway 69 and County Road 52. The $7 million construction project is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and finish by October 2026, state records show.

Part of Larger Commercial Development

The Academy store will be part of a larger retail development on a 25.34-acre site owned by 2AVH Calallen LP. The Corpus Christi Planning Commission and City Council unanimously approved rezoning for the property earlier this year.

In February 2025, the City Council rezoned the land from "FR" Farm Rural District to "CG-2" General Commercial District to allow retail and restaurant development. City planners supported the change, noting it aligned with the city's Comprehensive Plan and addressed concerns about building homes near the freeway.

"Locating residential homes adjacent to a freeway is not a sound planning decision due to the potential negative impacts on the quality of life and environmental health of future residents," city staff wrote in their recommendation.

Eight Commercial Lots Planned

The Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat in October 2025 that divides the property into eight commercial lots and one non-buildable lot as part of Nemec Towne Center Phase 2.

The property has remained vacant since Corpus Christi annexed it in 1995. It sits in City Council District 1 within the area covered by the Northwest Area Development Plan from 2001.

No one opposed the rezoning during the public process, according to city documents.

Community Responses

City Councilman Everett Roy, who represents District 1, said the project marks a major win for the Northwest area.

“This is really important because everybody talks about the Southside, London and some of the other areas, but this is going to be a great win for the Northwest,” Roy said.He added that the new store will attract shoppers from neighboring communities.

“What I like about it is that it’s gonna draw from the other surrounding areas — Robstown, Sandia, Mathis,” he said.Residents also welcomed the addition. Janine, who lives in nearby Sinton, said the new store will make shopping for sports and outdoor gear much more convenient.

“There’s one out in Portland and there is one in Corpus Christi, so to me having them around the area is gonna be great,” she said. “There’s gonna be a lot of sports here in this area and I think it would be a good addition.”

KRIS 6 News has reached out to Academy Sports & Outdoors for comment and is awaiting a response. Check back for updates on this developing story.