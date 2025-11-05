ACA open enrollment begins: Key changes for Coastal Bend shoppers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health insurance has begun, and shoppers may notice several changes when selecting coverage for 2026. From higher costs to potential delays, here's what you need to know before signing up.

For many people, navigating health insurance options can feel overwhelming during this annual enrollment period.

"We have that conversation that you just have to have insurance in the world we live in today. Everyone's concerned and I know it's an anxious topic that we'll talk about," insurance client Rebekah Valencia said.

Insurance broker Rita Garza says clients are bombarded with information during open enrollment season.

"They're getting lots of mail, lots of emails and lots of phone calls," Garza said.

And understanding insurance benefits can be confusing for consumers.

"They need to know not just what their benefits are but how to use them and where to use them," Garza said.

Key changes for 2026 coverage

Garza recommends starting by reviewing your current plan, as your income or benefits may have changed since this past year.

"The insurance you have right now might have been great last year, but your deductible might have gone from $500 to $3,000," Garza said.

This upcoming year brings higher subsidies, which may help offset increased premium costs.

"So the original cost of a premium might have gone up and so if you get a discount of $700 then that comes off of that bigger premium so you might pay a little more for that premium," Garza said.

Deductibles are also higher for 2026. Deductibles represent what you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage begins.

"Out of pocket maxes look like $9,200, $10,000 sometimes," Garza said.

The importance of maintaining coverage

Rising costs across the board are prompting clients like Rebekah Valencia to get back on their health insurance coverage.

"I had it for two or three years. This past year I didn't have it so I made my appointment to resume my insurance," Valencia said.

Without coverage, medical bills can accumulate quickly, Garza warns.

"I've just seen some different situations where friends haven't had insurance and things have come up and it's made very stressful situations and sometimes it's hard to get your healthcare taken care of. I'd rather be safe than sorry, especially with little ones," Valencia said.

Potential delays and final tips

Those applying for Medicare should expect delays due to government staffing issues. Call wait times that previously lasted under an hour can now stretch for about four hours. This is with Medicare, not healthcare.gov.

"The government shutdown, a lot of people are not in the offices or there's not enough people to handle the flow of clients that are applying for insurance right now," Garza said.

Garza recommends calling your doctor now to verify they still accept your insurance plan.

"If their doctor doesn't take it then they can press rewind and say I know I picked a plan but I need to change it," Garza said.

For coverage to start on January 1, 2026, you must enroll or change plans by December 15, 2025.

