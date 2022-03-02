Abbott hosts election night party at Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the Republican primary, incumbent Greg Abbott is facing a field of seven challengers. He will be in Corpus Christi Tuesday night for an election night rally at the Texas State Aquarium.

State Representative Todd Hunter told us he can't recall any sitting governor coming to Corpus Christi to hold their election night party here at home, and he has quite a bit of support here in South Texas.

"We're honored to have him in our great city and thank you so much for being here it's a huge deal for our community," voter Angie Flores told us at the polls on the island this morning.

Abbott has been to the Coastal Bend three times over the past month. He was here at the beginning of February for the opening of Steel Dynamics in Sinton, then he was in Sinton again last week for a Republican dinner/fundraiser, and Tuesday he will be right on stage at Texas State Aquarium addressing not just South Texas voters, but voters in the entire state.

You can get tickets to join Abbott's election night party at the aquarium by clicking here.