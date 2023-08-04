Aava Drive shooter charged, bond set at $1.75 million

UPDATE - 8/4

The Corpus Christi Police Department has shared more information regarding the shooting at a residence on the 5700 block of Aava Dr. on July 30.

According to the CCPD arrest report, officers responded to late night call on July 30 at Politics Bar on 7426 S. Staples St.

Patrons told officers that a Hispanic male at 5702 Aava Dr., which was located behind the bar, was yelling threats like "you aren't going to get out alive" to occupants inside the house. Officers also saw another man in the backyard with a handgun.

The arrest report states that officers, "observed another subject on the second floor of the house at the window...(their) commands were ignored and the subject went back inside the house."

CCPD officers then received information that the shooters, Michael Joseph DeLeon and his brother were inside the residence threatening to kill everyone. The brothers later exited the house and shot at CCPD officers.

The elderly woman found dead inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head has been identified as Yolanda Engerman.

According to jail records, DeLeon is being charged with Murder and Attempted Capital Murder. His bond has been set at $1.75 million.

ORIGINAL - 8/3

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released new information about a July 30 officer-involved shooting.

It happened late Saturday at a home on Aava Drive.

One of the two men shot by police in that incident on Corpus Christi's Southside has been identified as 27-year-old Michael Joseph Deleon.

Deleon was charged with attempted capital murder and murder after he was released from a local hospital.

The murder charge is connected to the death of an elderly woman who was found dead inside that home on Aava Drive.

Police are not saying how that woman died, and her name has not been released.

This all began on the evening of July 29 when police got a call for a disturbance involving someone with a gun.

When CCPD arrived at the home, they found an armed man who then barricaded himself inside the home along with his brother.

The standoff ended after about an hour and a half when the two brothers came out and fired shots at officers.

Police returned fire and shot both men. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police found the body of the elderly woman when they went inside the home.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified but they have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police are not releasing any more information, saying this is still an active investigation.