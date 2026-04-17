AAUW Corpus Christi book sale at Neyland Library raises funds for local college student scholarships

The American Association of University Women Corpus Christi Branch is hosting a book sale at Neyland Library to fund scholarships for local college students.

The sale runs April 16-18 and is open until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Books in the Book Nook range from $1 to $20, and all proceeds support five scholarships to help students with schooling costs.

"We have three at Texas A&M and two at Del Mar at this time. One of our goals each year is to increase the number of our scholarships," Kristin Conlan said.

Conlan, a retired educator and co-chair of the AAUW, said volunteering keeps her connected to the community.

"Now that I'm retired it's my opportunity to do that and do something that is meaningful to me in the community," Conlan said.

Corpus Christi library book sale funds local college scholarships

The Corpus Christi branch held its first book sale in 1960, awarding just over $134 in scholarships. In 2025, the group donated about $15,000. Conlan said she has not tallied this year's total yet, but expects it to be close to 2025.

"It seems to be going pretty much as it usually does," Conlan said.

Customer Dale Kurtz said the sale does more than raise money; it opens doors.

"I think some of the barriers to college is sometimes monies or they think that it's not for them, and this gives them just a pathway to go to college because monies are there and encouragement is there," Kurtz said.

"I think sometimes the access to books these days is not so easy. So I think this is a great way to do that for everyone," Kurtz said.

For those who cannot attend in person, books are also available for purchase on the organization's eBay site.

"We actually couldn't do this without the support of the community, and we're very grateful to the community for the donations they make to the library because all the books that are in this room and out in the displays are donations from the public," Conlan said.

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