Aaron Drive construction begins May 4 with intermittent lane closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers should expect traffic delays on Aaron Drive as construction crews prepare to begin asphalt overlay work on a key section of the roadway.

The City of Corpus Christi announced that construction will require intermittent lane closures on Aaron Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to Summer Wind Drive, beginning Monday, May 4, and continuing through Monday, May 18.

Flaggers will be stationed throughout the construction zone to direct traffic during active work periods. While lane closures will cause temporary delays, city officials emphasized that all neighborhoods in the area will remain accessible to residents.

"Safety remains a top priority, and motorists traveling through this area must follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone," city officials stated. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow throughout the two-week construction period.

The asphalt overlay project is part of the city's ongoing infrastructure maintenance program designed to improve road conditions for residents, businesses, and visitors. The work will focus specifically on the stretch of Aaron Drive between Saratoga Boulevard and Summer Wind Drive.

Drivers can expect normal traffic patterns to resume following completion of the project on May 18.

City of Corpus Christi

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