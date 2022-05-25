A walk to remember for graduates at School of Science and Technology.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a walk to remember over at the School of Science and Technology.

On Tuesday, the school held its annual Senior-Kinder Walk.

Seniors walked side-by-side with the graduating Kindergarten class, marking the start of their next journey.

It's a long-time tradition at the school that encourages the younger students to get excited about what's ahead, and for graduating seniors to see the impact they're making on generations to come.

"Seeing the kids and seeing how excited they are to see us and greeting us, you get to see that childhood back with memories and I know they look up to us because we're all here as a community at SST," said valedictorian Issaf Bachnak.

"It's crazy to think that I was that kindergartner 13 years ago," said William Lester, a graduating senior. "We had walked at the other campus right before this and the whole time I was thinking ,'These kids have so much ahead of them, they don't even know about.'"

School administrators told KRIS 6 News this is the largest graduating class the school has ever had.

The seniors walk the stage on Thursday.

