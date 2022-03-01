A traumatic experience for 16-year-old boy detained and released by CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week we spoke to the family of a 16-year-old boy who was detained by the Corpus Christi Police Department for murder.

After further investigation, he and another teen were released from custody.

"To be protected, that is part of school. And then you are going to go and bombard him there and embarrass him and then make a scene to everybody, and now he has to go back and face all these other things," the 16-year-old's stepmother said.

According to Rebecca Campbell, a licensed marriage and family therapist, this was extremely traumatic for the boy; especially since he was detained at school, which should be a safe space.

"He was at school to my understanding, which for a child is a safe place, the safest place a child can be," she said.

"Me find out from my son, how he had to be in the detention center, had to shower, what they had him in, no clothes, green suit, mean to me, that's treatment as an adult, he's not even an adult," said the 16-year-old's father.

Campbell recommends that not only the boy receive therapy, but the whole family, as they try to work through their emotions regarding their experience.

"Definitely assumed to be guilty to be treated in such a harsh manner, but like I said before, his sense of safety has been shaken up, he's not going to feel safe for some time," she said .

