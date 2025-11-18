'A TICKING CLOCK': Local THC industry looking to combat federal hemp ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local hemp grower says a proposed federal change to hemp regulations could significantly affect farms and small businesses across the country, including his own, if the bill is adopted as written.

Earlier this month, a funding package, signed by President Donald Trump to reopen the federal government included a hidden provision that would ban the sale of hemp-derived products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

Jake Gerry, owner of FreshGrown TX, said the language would sharply limit how hemp can be grown and how much THC hemp-derived products may contain.

