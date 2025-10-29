A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to South Padre Island Drive

Sprouts Farmers Market is packing up and moving to the city's southside.

Crews have already erected a large Sprouts Farmers Market sign over the old "Bed, Bath, and Beyond" store on the 4700 block of South Padre Island Drive near Everhart Road.

According to Sprouts' public relations team, the company will close its current store at the Gulfway Shopping Center on Airline Road and then open the new store, which will have a deli and sandwich bar, in Jan. 2026.

Sprouts officials said the transitional period will give them time to move nonperishable inventory to the new store.

Meanwhile, current employees who are in good standing with the company will have the opportunity to relocate to the new store.

There's no word yet on a specific date for when the current store will close or when the new store will open, but the store said that once their plan is finalized, they will share the information on in-store signage.

