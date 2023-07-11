A new pill from the Coastal Bend designed to help you lose weight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roy Pumilson is one of the few patients trying a new weight-loss pill called Orforglipron.

Pumilson has had heart bypass surgery in the past following a bout with clogged arteries.

Due to Pumilson's underlying conditions he qualified as a candidate for a new study that is now underway at South Texas Clinical Research.

“It is a medication that not only helps get blood sugar down, it helps people to lose weight, and we are looking to see if it helps cardiovascular events meaning heart attacks heart failure, dying so it is a very exciting drug,” Travis Taylor, the intervention cardiologist at Coastal Cardiology said.

Jerry Pelmon, the research director of South Texas research said after the pandemic some new obesity drugs started coming out on the market, such as Ozempic and Manjaro.

“Monjaro and Ozempic are the contemporary medications right now they are extremely popular because they work very well," Pelmon said. "But both those medications are designed for diabetes they are not necessarily designed for weightless that was kind of a happy coincidence.”

Pelmon said Orforglipron is designed specifically for weight loss.

The patients on this pill are supposed to feel fuller longer and get fuller quicker.

Pumilson said he already lost ten pounds in the three weeks he has been on the trial.

“This is going to help me be healthier because I will be loosing weight my heart won’t have to work as hard and I am also starting to do the workout and that should build me up some more," Pumilson said.

