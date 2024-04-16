A new KiKo's is coming to Alameda

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In 1977 Kiko Barrera opened the first KiKo's with only 12 tables. It has since grown to seat over 700 people at its Everhart location. Arguably one of the most popular Mexican food restaurants in Corpus Christi, Marcus Barrera took over operations in 2011 and has been running himself ever since.

Now, he feels it is time to open a second location. Barrera noticed the old Torch building, located at 4425 S. Alameda Street, had recently been vacated, and he made his move.

"This location has a lot of history, and I thought it would be nice to bring our history to this history and expand on that," Barrera said.

When asked when he would be opening his new location all Barrera could say was "Soon."

KRIS 6 News

What he could say was the hours of the new location.

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday

10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Friday & Saturdays

Closed on Sundays

Barrera added that the KiKo's Facebook page would soon be announcing the opening and that would be the best place to find out all the news about the opening.