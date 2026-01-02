A meteor shower and a supermoon is coming this weekend to kick off 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A supermoon and meteor shower are happening at the same time this weekend, giving sky watchers a double treat. But there's a catch - the bright moonlight will make it much harder to see the meteors.

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks Friday night into Saturday morning. On a normal year, people can see about 25 meteors per hour in dark skies. This year, the bright supermoon will wash out most of the meteors, leaving only about 10 visible per hour.

What's Happening in the Sky

Meteor showers happen when Earth passes through space rocks left behind by asteroids. When these rocks hit our atmosphere, they burn up and create bright streaks we call "shooting stars."

A supermoon happens when the full moon is closer to Earth than usual. This makes it look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal, according to NASA.

How to Watch

If you want to see meteors, go outside early Friday evening before the moon gets too bright. Get away from city lights and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 15 minutes. Don't look at your phone - the screen will hurt your night vision.

The meteors will look like fast white dots moving across the sky. You can also try looking early Sunday morning before sunrise.

Both the supermoon and meteors can be seen without any special equipment. The supermoon is visible worldwide, but the meteors are best seen from northern areas like Texas.

What's Next

This supermoon ends a four-month streak that started in October. There won't be another supermoon until late 2026. The next big meteor shower, called the Lyrids, happens in April.

For the best viewing this weekend, enjoy the bright supermoon Saturday night, then try to catch some meteors early Sunday morning when the moon isn't as bright.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!