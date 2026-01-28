A look back at the Diocese of Corpus Christi's eight previous Bishops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Mario Alberto Aviles is the Diocese of Corpus Christi's ninth bishop. Here's a look back at the previous eight bishops who led the diocese through more than 150 years of history.

The early years: From vicariate to diocese

In 1874, the Most Reverend Dominic Manucy became bishop for what was then the Vicariate of Brownsville, which included the city of Corpus Christi. He served as bishop until 1885.

Bishop Claude Jalliet followed, serving from 1884 to 1891. He had come to the United States from France in 1866.

Bishop Peter Verdaguer took over as bishop in 1891 and served until 1911.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi is born

In 1913, Bishop Paul Nussbaum became the first bishop of the newly created Diocese of Corpus Christi. Nussbaum served until 1920.

Bishop Emmanuel Ledvina led the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1921 to 1949. He oversaw the creation of many new parishes, and Corpus Christi Cathedral was built during his administration.

Growth and expansion

The Diocese of Corpus Christi was led by Bishop Mariano S. Garriga from 1949 to 1965. The Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was built during his tenure. Located in San Juan, Texas, it is now the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine.

After the death of Bishop Garriga, the Diocese of Corpus Christi was divided to create the new Diocese of Brownsville. Bishop Thomas J. Drury led the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1965 to 1983.

Modern era leadership

In 1983, Bishop Rene H. Gracida was named as the new bishop. He served until 1997. Under his administration, he began greater involvement in communications by establishing two radio stations and a television station. They were part of what is now known as Diocesan Telecommunications.

Bishop Roberto O. Gonzales served as the head of the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1997 to 2000. During his brief tenure, he dealt with financial problems facing the diocese.

Bishop Edmond Carmody, born in County Kerry, Ireland, served as bishop from 2000 to 2010. As bishop, he focused on three major issues facing the diocese: school dropouts, diabetes and the homeless. What is now Saint John Paul the Second High School opened during his tenure.

On January 18, 2010, Bishop Michael Mulvey was appointed as the new bishop. He served as the head of the diocese until this year.

