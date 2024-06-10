A house fire destroyed two homes in Robstown

On Saturday night, one house fire destroyed two homes on the 600 block of Lopez Street in Robstown.

The fire started in an abandoned home before spreading to the home next-door destroying both structures.

Robstown resident Daniel Perez was in the house in the front when the fire happened.

"I could not do anything, we tried o wet the house to save it but it was far too gone," Perez said.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said no one was hurt in the blaze, and the state fire-marshal is expected to arrive on scene Monday to try and determine the cause of the fire.

