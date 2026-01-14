A groundbreaking for a new home represents an answered prayer for one woman and her daughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the beginning of a new chapter for Marley Guevara and her daughter, who will soon call a new Habitat for Humanity home their own.

The home is being built on the 2300 block of Mary Street, near Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Both Guevara and her young daughter participated in today's groundbreaking ceremony.

"I try to, you know, to work and do what I can for her. You know my life revolves around her so everything I do is for her," Guevara said. "I'm excited for her to grow up in a house especially because she's, you know, about to be 5 so it's exciting to see her grow up and have a back yard to play in and all that."

Habitat for Humanity homes are not given away for free. Recipients like Guevara must work for their homes, including performing physical construction work alongside completing education requirements and volunteer hours.

The new home represents an answered prayer for the family as they prepare to build their future together.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!