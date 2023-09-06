A "golden" opportunity for TMISD high school sports fans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school football may be king in South Texas but you shouldn't have to pay a king's ransom to catch a game.

But ticket fees is no longer a concern for a select group of residents of the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District - senior citizens.

The Tuloso-Midway Board of Trustees recently approved the distribution of T.M. Gold Cards. These cards will give district residents 65 years or older free general admission to all regular home district games.

Coastal Bend resident Marcos Hernandez said that's a great deal.

"For old folks, that sounds pretty good, you know. My daughter-in-law told me and I said I'm gonna do it today," he said.

The Gold VIP cards are available at the Tuloso-Midway Athletic Department. To qualify, just call the high school to schedule a pick-up time.