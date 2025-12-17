A.G.'s office reviewing KRIS 6 request for additional documents in Officer Travis Haecker case

The City of Corpus Christi has asked the Texas Attorney General's Office to withhold more records related to the criminal investigation of Officer Travis Haecker requested by KRIS 6 News.

On Dec. 4, KRIS 6 News requested all emails between Police Chief Mike Markle and Gary Haecker. Haecker is the police chief of Bulverde, Texas and the father of Corpus Christi police officer Travis Haecker.

Haecker, 32, is accused of stealing approximately $1,200 in cash from the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni organization, funds that were designated for a scholarship honoring Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. who died in 2024.

On Wednesday, the city's legal team forwarded KRIS 6 News' request to the Texas Attorney General's Office for review, arguing that releasing the emails could harm the ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution.

They also stated the information in the emails includes the officer's statement sent in by a third party family member of the officer in question.

In a response to the Attorney General's Office, KRIS 6 News contested the city's claims, arguing officials failed to provide specific information supporting their assertion that disclosure would cause harm.

KRIS 6 News emphasized that releasing the communications serves the public interest by addressing critical questions about the case's handling, including whether appropriate professional boundaries were maintained and whether Travis Haecker received special treatment due to his father's position.

This represents the second time the city has sent records requests to the Attorney General for review in the Haecker case.

On Nov. 21, KRIS 6 News requested a copy of the arrest complaint. The city forwarded that request to the Attorney General's Office on Dec. 2. After Travis Haecker's arrest, the news organization obtained his arrest affidavit directly from the Nueces County Courthouse.

Under Texas law, there is no time limit for when the Attorney General must rule on such requests, but many requests are resolved within 45 business days.

KRIS 6 News continues to investigate the case and has pledged to pursue answers regarding the handling of the investigation.

