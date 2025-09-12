A climb with purpose: Locals remember 9/11 through sweat and service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Whataburger Field, early risers gathered not just to break a sweat — but to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The field transformed into a place of remembrance as first responders and community members took part in a memorial workout designed to reflect the physical challenges faced by emergency personnel during 9/11.

“Rise and shine” took on a whole new meaning for those climbing stairs, lifting weights, and pushing their limits in memory of the fallen.

For U.S. Coast Guard member Alex Ambrose, preparation has been key.

“Recently we’ve been doing group workouts and stuff. Running, lifting so I think we’re ready, we’re able to handle it,” said Ambrose.

Participants performed stair climbs—some in athletic gear, others in full uniform carrying 40-60 pounds of equipment—mirroring the grueling conditions first responders faced on 9/11.

Firefighters like Justin Tidwell from the Portland Fire Department took the challenge head-on.

“I advised to go up and down the stairs 37 total times, they said it equated to 110 stories,” said Tidwell.

First responders from all over the Coastal Bend joined in, each step a tribute to the courage displayed on one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

"It’s tough but we just went through it and kept pushing. I mean they did it back then we can do it today,” added Tidwell.

Now 24 years after the terrorist attacks, the pain is still present—but so is the pride.

“Paying tribute to all the lives that were lost back then. All the first responders and you know just everyone,” said firefighter Robert Garcia with the Portland Fire Department.

Ambrose said events like these bring people together and remind us what this day truly represents.

“I think it’s cool that we all kind of get to come out kind of be more community because I think this is what this day of 9/11 of remembrance is all about like community,” said Ambrose.

In addition to the workout, organizers collected donations to support local first responders.

For many in attendance, the pain of 9/11 will never fully fade—but neither will the determination to honor those who gave everything.

