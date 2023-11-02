A.C. Jones High School culinary student getting ready to roll out food truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The culinary program at A.C. Jones High School, known for its commitment to excellence, is taking its culinary creations to the streets.

The program is set to have their new food truck, Chariot, on the streets this weekend.

Ryan Espinoza, a junior at A.C. Jones High School, said that he is very happy to have a food truck for the program.

“It’s pretty exciting to have a food truck now and now we can do a lot more events and stuff,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza said that he is a hard worker, and he loves showcasing his culinary skills.

“They're easy to make and it’s not difficult and it doesn’t take that long,” he said.

The students have been actively involved in every aspect of the Chariot's development, from sanitation to preparing meals. Now, with opening day right around the corner, they are able to take those skills into the community.

Culinary arts instructor Alenea Sawyer said that she is excited to give her students a different look into the culinary filed.

“They are so excited because it’s a new thing that they get to do,” Sawyer said. “They’re not just going to be in the classroom or the kitchen, they get to be in the truck, out and about and get to show their skills to the community.”

Senior Heidi Wood said that the food truck will allow them to learn more about the culinary industry.

“You got to make it with love honestly, because if you don’t like what you’re doing, there is no point in doing it, but I try to stay as positive as I can while doing it, even when things happen,” Wood said. “We all do mess up when it comes to recipes, but I try to stay as positive as I can and just work around the mess up that we always make.”

The Joe Barnhart scholarship program funded the Chariot Bus project. Brenda Delarosa is the program director for Joe Barnhart scholarship program. She said it’s more than just cooking.

“They learn valuable experiences that they can use in the future to help support themselves and just to become great members of the community,” Delarosa said.

The students will have their food truck parked in downtown Beeville on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.