A 27-year-old man arrested after high-speed stolen motorcycle chase

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase through Nueces County early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Nueces County Precinct 5 constables assisted a Corpus Christi Police Department officer who was following a potentially stolen motorcycle near State Highway 44 and McKinzie Road. Deputies intercepted the motorcycle near Callicoatte Road and County Road 44 and attempted a traffic stop. The rider refused to stop and fled at high speeds.

The pursuit continued to Violet Road and Up River Road, passing through Five Points, and headed south to County Road 36 at Interstate 69, where the rider stopped and surrendered.

Authorities arrested Justin Venegas, 27. Venegas faces charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

The motorcycle, which was reported stolen to the Corpus Christi Police Department on April 15, was returned to its owner. The Robstown Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted in the pursuit.

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