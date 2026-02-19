$978 million- City Councilman Eric Cantu reveals the new price for the proposed Inner Harbor Desal Project

The projected cost of the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant is $978.7 million, according to new information confirmed by District 3 Councilmember Eric Cantu.

Cantu told KRIS 6 News the latest estimate for the Inner Harbor desal facility now stands at roughly $978 million, a slightly lower amount than the earlier $1.2 billion projection that fueled months of public debate.

The updated estimate follows a major shift in the project’s direction. In late 2025, the City of Corpus Christi terminated its original design-build contract with Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. after projected costs escalated. City leaders cited concerns about price certainty and long-term financial impacts on ratepayers when ending that agreement.

After canceling the Kiewit contract, the Corpus Christi City Council authorized a memorandum of understanding with Corpus Christi Desal Partners, a consortium of engineering and construction firms tasked with developing revised design options and updated pricing for the Inner Harbor project. City officials said the new approach is intended to provide clearer cost projections before committing to a final construction contract.

The Inner Harbor project is one of several large-scale initiatives under consideration, including groundwater development and other desalination efforts, as city leaders attempt to diversify the region’s water portfolio.

City officials have previously described desalination as a drought-resilient option that could provide a steady water supply regardless of rainfall. However, the rising cost estimate is likely to fuel ongoing debate about long-term rate impacts and the financial burden on customers.

Corpus Christi Water officials have emphasized that expanding supply is necessary to avoid future shortages tied to population growth, industrial demand and prolonged drought cycles along the Texas coast.

The Corpus Christi City Council will take up the Inner Harbor project again on Tuesday.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to Corpus Christi Water for additional comment on the updated cost estimate and will update this story as more information becomes available.

