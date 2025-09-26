900+ runners ready for airport 5K, but there’s still time to join in

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — More than 900 runners are set to take off from the Corpus Christi International Airport this weekend for a 5K race that's anything but ordinary.

The 'Run the Runway' event benefits Wings of Texas, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting inclusion for people with disabilities. AEP Texas sponsors the event.

All money raised helps cover equipment, fees and events that create inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities.

Michelle Jones, founder of Wings of Texas, said seeing the strong registration numbers shows amazing community support and creates a chance to make a real difference.

"If we can come out here and change one person's perspective on individuals with disabilities, that's exactly what we strive to do," Jones said.

Packet pickup runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 26 at the Corpus Christi International Airport. Late registration is available during pickup.

The parking lot gate opens at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Organizers recommend arriving by 7:15 a.m. to allow enough time before the race starts.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!