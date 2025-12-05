9-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis headlines Heil Law Firm's 4th annual 'Kicks for Class' event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend students participating in the Heil Law Firm's 'Kicks for Class' event got more than shoes this year.

Nine-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis made an appearance at the fourth annual fundraiser and offered advice to local kids.

"My story started from a youth club my parents started. I remember as a little kid we used to raise money one nickel at a time," Lewis said. "I think it's so important to continue investing in our young people."

EXCLUSIVE: 9-time Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis speaks with KRIS 6 about importance of youth sports

Last year's guest was Dallas Cowboys' legend and Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin. This year? Robert Heil and his team brought an Olympic Champion to Corpus Christi.

"They want to be a part of these programs so they can make our communities stronger and it's really all about the kids," Heil said.

'Kicks for Class' raises money for local students who can't afford footwear needed to participate in organized sports. All proceeds from this year's event will go to track and field athletes in Corpus Christi.

