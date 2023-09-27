8th Annual Wounded Warrior Beach Bash looking for sponsorships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 8th Annual Wounded Warrior Beach Bash will happen this weekend, and it will provide 17 veterans and their families a fun-filled weekend with meals, lodging and activities for free on Padre Island.

"It's an opportunity for our citizens of Corpus Christi to say thank you to the Wounded Warriors and their families for all they do. About 10 years ago, we had been at a charity event in Uvalde County where we coached and taught, and we just said, 'This was a great event. It's too bad we can't do something like that in Corpus.'" said Linda Lindsey.

Families will arrive at 12 p.m. on Friday at Surfside Condos — you can still help by purchasing a sponsorship to help these families have a great weekend.

"We have a cook team that comes out and does all the cooking, so all their meals are served. We have golf carts, sand lessons for the kids, and a big bonfire. You know, veterans do so much for our country," added said Linda Lindsey.

For more information on how to help, you can call 820-591-8212, or you can email Linda Lindsey at linda.lindsey1@yahoo.com.