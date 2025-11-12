86-year-old woman loses Westside home of 60 years in Lynch Street fire, family vows to rebuild

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 86-year-old Maria Martinez has owned this house for over 60 years. But on Tuesday, a fire that started next door ended up destroying everything while she was still inside.

Luckily, she was able to make it out alive.

It was here on Lynch Street dozens of firefighters were called to put out this house fire that quickly spread to other homes, including Maria Martinez's.

She didn't want to be on camera, but our team spoke with her grandchildren.

"Our number one concern was our grandma," Mellissa Balboa, Granddaughter, said.

Maria was in her house at the time of the fire, but her grandkids tell me a neighbor from across the street was able to get her out safely.

And while no one was hurt, their house full of memories are now gone.

"This is Christmas. This is Thanksgiving. This is where we come," Nick Martinez, Grandson, said.

Her grandson, Nick Martinez, tells me their family has gathered here for more than 60 years.

But this holiday season, things will look a lot different.

"Grandma's cooking you know. Grandma's love," Martinez said.

Her granddaughter, Mellissa Balboa, walked us through what was left of the home — soot, ash, and burned traditions.

"All of her decorations. Christmas. Everything was all upstairs," Balboa said.

Decades of memories gone.

"She can't live here," Balboa said.

But Melissa says even through this loss, her grandmother's strength is what's holding the family together.

"She's the strongest in our family. She's the backbone," Balboa said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is helping those affected.

As for Maria's family, they hope to rebuild — no matter how long it takes.

As for now, Maria's family has started a GoFundMe to help rebuild their family home.

