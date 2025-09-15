78-year-old woman killed in second fatal crash on Ruth Street in less than two weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while standing outside her home on Ruth Street near 19th Street Thursday, marking the second fatal crash in the area in less than two weeks.

Police identified the victim as Alejandra Franco, who was known in the community as the "mother of the neighborhood," according to her son David, who spoke with me but did not want to appear on camera.

David Franco says speeding is a persistent problem on the street and believes city leaders need to install speed bumps to slow down drivers and improve safety.

According to TxDOT data, investigators have worked eight crashes along Ruth Street in this area since January. Two of those crashes were fatal.

The first fatal crash killed 85-year-old Andrez Rodelo on September 3. Franco's death Thursday marks the second fatality in the same area.

Neighborhood News Reporter Jeydah Jenkins reached out to police for information about the investigation but was told they won't discuss details until Monday.

Councilman Everett Roy, who represents the area, says he's aware of the crashes and will reach out to police and the city manager about the safety concerns.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



