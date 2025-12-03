$775 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in tonight's drawing

Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $775 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

The winner will have the choice of $775 million paid in annual increments or the cash value of $362.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

Monday's drawing resulted in no jackpot winners and three $1 million winners in Florida, Illinois and Georgia.

The next drawing takes place tonight, giving players another chance at the massive prize.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

