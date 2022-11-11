75th Annual Toys for Tots campaign underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Marines are looking for a few good toys.

Santa's helpers in dress blues are on a special mission to help out kids in need all across the Coastal Bend.

The 75th annual Toys for Tots campaign is underway and right now the Marines are recruiting area businesses to set up toy drop sites.

So far,161 businesses have agreed to become a drop site.

Last year, Toys for Tots collected enough toys for more than 10,000 children from low income families.

This year, their goal is to collect enough toys for at least 15,000 kids.

And how do families register to receive toys?

"So, for them to sign up it's real easy," Staff Sergeant Josh Jelinker, the area Toys for Tots coordinator said. "You just Google — or whatever your search engine is — Corpus Christi Toys for Tots. You assign, you go to request a toy, you request a toy. It's a real easy application form."

The deadline to register with Toys for Tots is Dec. 7.

If you'd like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Toys for Tots drop site around the Coastal Bend.

For a list of those sites, to register for toys or to find out if you are eligible to receive toys, go to Corpus Christi Toys for Tots.