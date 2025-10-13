64th Annual Texas Jazz Festival set to kick off Friday night at Heritage Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heritage Park (1581 N. Chaparral Street) will host the celebrated 64th Annual Texas Jazz Festival from Friday, October 17, to Sunday, October 19.

This all-ages festival offers free admission to everyone. The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will once again provide free "Park and Ride" shuttle service throughout the weekend. Shuttles will run approximately every 20 minutes, picking up festival-goers from three convenient locations: Corpus Christi City Hall, the Nueces County Courthouse, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (at the Ocean Drive bus stop).

There are a few things to remember when heading down to Heritage Park for the 2025 Texas Jazz Festival:

No coolers, ice chests, or alcoholic beverages may be brought in of any kind.

Dogs are welcomed at the park as long as they are on a leash. Please be responsible for picking up after your dog.

Bring your own lawn chairs because seating is limited.

There will be a $5 minimum and a 5% service fee for all credit card purchases.

There will be an ATM on site. Most vendors accept cash only.

Tickets will need to be purchased for all drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Food vendors and Market vendors do not require tickets. Tickets are $1 for each ticket.

Jazz Fest Schedule:

For more information, visit the Texas Jazz Festival website here: Texas Jazz Festival.