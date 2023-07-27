64th annual Feria de los Flores continues to empower women throughout the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — LULAC Council #1 is celebrating its 64th annual Féria de las Flores scholarship contest this weekend.

For the last few months, nine young ladies have worked to improve their public speaking, leadership skills, and service to their community.

Each contestant represents a state in Mexico, learning about its culture and traditions and performing a dance from that region.

"We want to uplift everyone in our community, and LULAC does that a lot for everyone in this community. With this program itself, it helps the women here strive for something more. We have people who want to be astronauts, doctors, and teachers. I want to be in Human Resources," said Brianna Gonzalez, 63rd Feria de las Flores Queen.

Since 1959, the LULAC Council #1 has hosted the leadership and scholarship program every year in Corpus Christi to give young women an opportunity to achieve their dreams through education.

Head out to Del Mar College's Richardson Auditorium on July 29th, 2023, for a night of culture at the Lulac Council #1 Feria De Las Flores Leadership and Scholarship Program. Go cheer on these amazing young ladies and see who will be crowned the next Feria De Las Flores Queen. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event is free of charge.

For more information on the Feria De Las Flores Leadership and Education Program, visit their Facebook page here.