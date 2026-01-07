Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
63-year-old employee found dead inside tanker trailer in Annaville

A 63-year old man was found dead inside a tanker trailer in Annaville.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Fleet Pride Service Center on the 7700 block of Interstate-37.

According to Tony Perez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the employee had been unaccounted for for more than 20 minutes.

When units arrived, they found the man in the tanker trailer unresponsive. Hazmat and rescue crews were on the scene and pulled him from the tank.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

