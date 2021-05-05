61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival to be held this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Jazz Festival Society has announced they will host the 'The 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival' in October.

You may recall that the longest largest free-running festival in the world was canceled last summer due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nueces County.

In a statement posted on the group's Facebook page, they stated, "The Texas Jazz Festival Board of Directors have been working diligently to bring The Texas Jazz Festival back to our area this year. We are happy to announce that on October 15th and 16th at Heritage Park, The Texas Jazz Festival Society proudly presents, 'The 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival '. WE ARE BACK!"

Organizers stated that in compliance with the CDC, they will set sanitation guidelines in place throughout the festival.

More updates about the musical festival will be provided as the event gets closer in the fall.