60-year-old man injured in shooting near Hancock Ave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday night on Hancock Avenue.

CCPD received several calls late last night for several shots fired near 12th Street and Hancock Ave. just after 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was able to give police a good description of the suspect and police later found him near Buford Street and Brownlee Boulevard.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into police custody and was transferred to the city's detention center for processing. The 60-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the incident.

