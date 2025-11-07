CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Friday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, helping you wrap up the week informed and ready for the weekend. As the government shutdown reaches its fifth week, the ripple effects continue — from flight cuts at major airports to uncertainty over SNAP benefits. We’re also following reports of a cyberattack targeting the Congressional Budget Office, a major Peloton recall impacting thousands of riders, and a local effort to help families struggling to put food on the table.

Let’s get into your Friday headlines.

6 Things to Know: SNAP ruling, Peloton recall, and Coastal Bend food drive

Air Traffic Reductions

Starting today, major U.S. airports will reduce their flight capacity by 4% as the Federal Aviation Administration works to ease the strain on unpaid air traffic controllers. Many controllers have called in sick or sought temporary work elsewhere as the shutdown drags on. The FAA says the phased-in plan will eventually cut air traffic by up to 10% at 40 major airports, leaving airlines scrambling to handle cancellations and schedule disruptions.

Negotiations to End the Shutdown

Meanwhile, sources from both political parties say Senate leaders met again Thursday morning to negotiate details of a potential deal to end the shutdown. The reported proposal includes attaching a short-term stopgap bill to a larger bipartisan funding package covering several federal agencies. Lawmakers are also discussing setting a date to vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies. It’s still unclear when the Senate might take action.

SNAP Benefits Ruling

In Rhode Island, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully distribute SNAP benefits for November by the end of today. The court criticized the administration for only partially funding the program despite having contingency funds available. The order follows weeks of confusion over SNAP payments, and the administration has since filed a notice of intent to appeal the ruling.

Congressional Budget Office Hack

The Congressional Budget Office has been the target of a cyberattack, according to an email sent to congressional staff by the Senate Sergeant at Arms. While the message did not name a culprit, a U.S. official briefed on the incident says China is suspected. The breach remains active, but the agency says it has taken steps to contain the attack and has launched an investigation.

Peloton Bike Recall

Peloton is recalling more than 800,000 of its original Bike+ PL02 models after reports that the seat post assembly can break. The bikes were sold at Peloton stores, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and online between January 2020 and April of this year. Owners are urged to stop using the bikes immediately and contact Peloton for a free repair.

Local: KRIS 6 Food Drive

Here at home, KRIS Communications and Mazda Corpus Christi are joining forces to support local families struggling with food insecurity during the shutdown. A food drive will be held Monday at Mazda Corpus Christi on SPID to benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off all next week.

