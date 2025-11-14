CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Friday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, helping you start your day informed and in the loop. With the government now reopened, we’re tracking how quickly SNAP benefits will reach the more than 40 million Americans who’ve been waiting, plus why some TSA employees are getting surprise $10,000 bonus checks. We’re also watching the reopening of major Smithsonian museums after weeks of closures, and a new Toyota recall that could impact thousands of drivers.

Closer to home, a case involving two Del Mar instructors heads to Brooks County, and the Corpus Christi Public Libraries are gearing up for a family-friendly fall craft event this weekend.

Let’s get into your Friday headlines.

6 Things to Know: SNAP rollout, TSA bonuses, and CC instructors case

Snap Benefits

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says the department hopes to get most people their SNAP benefits today, or Monday at the latest. Rollins said her team began work Wednesday night—once the government reopened—to issue full food stamp benefits for November. More than 40 million Americans had been left in limbo after Rollins announced last month that the Department of Agriculture could not distribute November benefits during the shutdown.

TSA Bonuses

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that some TSA employees will receive a $10,000 bonus check. She said the employees “stepped up every single day” and “served with exemplary service” throughout the federal government shutdown. Noem handed out what she described as bonus checks to nearly two dozen TSA workers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and noted that more employees will be receiving checks as well.

Smithsonian Reopens

The Smithsonian’s American History Museum and the National Air and Space Museum are set to reopen today. They were among the institutions forced to close during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The American History Museum typically attracts more than 2.4 million visitors each year and houses iconic exhibits such as the original Star-Spangled Banner, sewn in 1813 by Mary Pickersgill, and President Lincoln’s top hat, worn the night he was assassinated. At the Air and Space Museum, visitors can see the Apollo 11 command module Columbia, among many other history-making artifacts.

Toyota Recall

Toyota is recalling nearly 127,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a potential engine failure issue. The company says debris from the manufacturing process could contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which may result in engine stalling or a loss of drive power. The recall affects 2022–2024 Toyota Tundras, Lexus LX models, and 2024 Lexus GX vehicles equipped with V35A engines. Toyota says it is still working on a solution, but once a fix is ready, repairs will be offered at no cost.

Del Mar Instructors

The case involving Del Mar College instructors Jose Uribe and Martin Fonseca has now been transferred to Brooks County. The two are accused of inappropriately touching students at Falfurrias High School. Uribe and Fonseca were arrested last month and are currently out on bond. Both face two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

Fall Family Craft Fun Event

The Corpus Christi Public Libraries will host their Fall Family Craft Fun Event this Saturday. It will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library. Activities will include wooden wind chimes and wooden pumpkin painting. No registration is required.

