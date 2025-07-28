6 Things to Know: President Trump to meet with U.K. Prime Minister, Traffic signal being installed on Port Ave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

KRIS 6 News.

Coming up, we’re tracking a presidential meeting across the pond, important traffic updates here in Corpus Christi, and not one but two major product recalls that could impact your household. Plus, we’ve got details on how the health district is helping Coastal Bend kids head back to school safely.

Let’s get to your top stories:

6 Things to Know: President Trump to meet with U.K. Prime Minister, New traffic signal being installed on Port Avenue

President Trump to meet with U.K. Prime Minister

Trade talks are on the agenda

A new U.S.–EU tariff agreement is prompting global conversations

British officials hope to ease taxes on steel and whisky

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer today to discuss trade relations between the two countries.

The meeting comes after the U.S. and European Union reached a major trade agreement over the weekend, involving 15% tariffs. According to the Financial Times, Starmer is expected to push for cuts to import taxes on British steel and Scotch whisky, and explore expanding market access between the U.S. and the U.K.

New traffic signal being installed on Port Avenue

Permanent signal replacing all-way stop

Located at Port Avenue and I-37 frontage roads

Drivers are reminded to slow down and watch for construction

If Port Avenue is part of your commute, heads up. A new permanent traffic signal will be activated this week at the Port Avenue and Interstate 37 frontage road intersections.

It’s replacing the current all-way stop, and crews are reminding drivers to slow down through the work zone. As always, this work is weather-permitting.

Partial closure at Lawrence T-Head marina

Section near the marina office closed for two weeks

Closure part of pier replacement project

Access to T-Head remains open with detours

A small section of the Lawrence T-Head near the marina office is now closed as part of the city’s ongoing pier replacement project.

The closure will last for about two weeks while crews install new water and sewer lines. Visitors can still access the area — just be sure to follow posted detour signs when driving through the construction zone.

No-cost back-to-school clinic set for Monday

Nueces County Public Health District extending hours

Clinic open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Monday

Location: 1702 Horne Road

The Nueces County Public Health District is making it easier for families to get ready for back to school. They’re hosting a no-cost clinic next Monday with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1702 Horne Road. The clinic will offer essential immunizations to help ensure all students are healthy and ready to return to class.

Millions of "burst-proof" hoses recalled

More than 3.6 million expandable garden hoses affected

200+ reported burst incidents, some with injuries

Sold at Home Depot, Ace, and Target from 2021 to April 2024

Despite the name, "burst-proof" Hydrotech hoses are being recalled after hundreds of them — well, burst. More than 3.6 million of the ⅝-inch expandable hoses are being recalled by Winston Products. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 200 incidents have been reported, including more than two dozen injuries like sprains and bruises. If you have one, you can return it to the store or contact the manufacturer.

Pura fragrance diffusers recalled for magnet hazard

850,000+ smart home diffusers affected

Internal magnets can detach and pose ingestion risk to kids

Company offering free replacement covers

Parents, another home safety alert this morning.

More than 850,000 Pura Four Smart Home fragrance diffusers are being recalled. The detachable covers on these devices have small magnets inside that can come loose and pose serious health hazards if swallowed.

If you own one, it’s recommended you stop using the detachable cover immediately and contact Pura Scents for a free replacement.

We'll have updates on these stories and more throughout the day on air and online.

As always folks stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann