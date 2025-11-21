CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Friday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, keeping you informed as you start your day.

In Washington, the Trump administration’s newly drafted Ukraine peace proposal is drawing international scrutiny, with several provisions viewed as major concessions to Russia. Federal agencies are also rolling out new policies after the government shutdown — including a $10,000 incentive for hundreds of FAA employees and a proposed TSA fee for travelers who don’t have a REAL ID.

Back here at home, Robstown ISD is boosting security after a bogus threat and a pair of connected teen shootings that have shaken the community. CCISD leaders, meanwhile, are weighing possible school closures next year as they attempt to close a growing budget deficit.

And a quick reminder for military families — today is the 9th annual Turkey for the Troops, with giveaways running throughout the day at Mike Shaw Toyota in Robstown.

Let’s get into your Friday headlines.

6 Things to Know: Possible CCISD school cuts, Robstown threat update, and TSA fee plan

TRUMP UKRAINE PEACE PROPOSAL

The Trump administration’s plan to end the war in Ukraine would require land concessions and limits to the size of Ukraine’s military. That’s according to a draft of the 28-point peace proposal.

Many of the ideas in the plan have been rejected in previous negotiations by Ukrainian and European officials, and would be seen as concessions to Russia. U.S. officials say any final agreement would require concessions from both sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to work with the Trump administration on the new plan.

TSA $10K INCENTIVE

Hundreds of U.S. airport workers are getting a pay incentive following the historic government shutdown.

Seven hundred seventy-six air traffic controllers and technicians will each receive a $10,000 award. The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration made the announcement Thursday. The money will be given to employees who officials say maintained perfect attendance during the shutdown. Recipients will be notified during Thanksgiving week, and payments should be received no later than Dec. 9.

REAL ID

If you still don’t have a REAL ID and want to fly, you may soon have to pay a fee to pass through airport checkpoints.The TSA has proposed an $18 fee for travelers without a REAL ID. The new rule would allow travelers to pay the fee and use a new biometric kiosk, giving them access to TSA checkpoints for 10 days. The agency says the fee would cover costs associated with the new technology needed to verify a passenger’s identity. The fee would be nonrefundable. There’s no word yet on when the proposed rule would take effect.

ROBSTOWN ISD LATEST

No backpacks will be allowed on campus today at Robstown Early College High School and Seale Junior High. That’s according to Robstown ISD’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, parents showed up on campus after what police say was a bogus threat made against both campuses. This comes after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Shawn Sanchez. Sanchez is the second teen to be shot in a matter of days. A 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital after he was shot on Sunday. Police confirmed to KRIS 6 News that both incidents are connected. So far, one person has been arrested, but there are still other suspects.

CCISD CONSOLIDATION

Corpus Christi ISD announced that due to a budget deficit, the district is considering closing seven schools next year.

Those include Fannin Elementary, Kostoryz Elementary, Sanders Elementary, Travis Elementary, Browne Middle School, Haas Middle School, and Martin Middle School.

Students would potentially move to other campuses. No action has been taken yet, but the district is asking for the community’s input. CCISD says it will give parents and community members a meeting date the first week of December, after Thanksgiving break.

TURKEY FOR TROOPS

KRIS 6, in partnership with Mike Shaw Toyota, is teaming up today for the 9th annual Turkey for the Troops. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mike Shaw Toyota, located at 3232 IH-69 in the Robstown area. Active-duty and veteran military members are welcome to stop by for a free turkey. All you need to do is show your military ID.

Be sure to arrive early — supplies are limited. It’s our way of saying thank you to those who serve.

