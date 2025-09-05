Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Your Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter, Makaylah Chavez, here. We’ve got a mix of headlines for you this morning — from big changes in Washington and the NFL heading to Brazil, to special local events you can enjoy right here at home, including discounted admission to the USS Lexington and free pet adoptions. Let’s get you caught up.

6 Things to Know: Pentagon Shake-Up, NFL in Brazil, and Local Freebies

Trump expected to rename Pentagon to Department of War

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today to rename the Pentagon to the Department of War, according to a White House official.

The announcement comes after Trump said recently his administration planned to change the name of the Defense Department.

Federal judge to hear transgender care lawsuit arguments

A federal judge is set to listen to oral arguments today in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over transgender care for inmates.

In June, the judge temporarily blocked an executive order that would have prohibited the Federal Bureau of Prisons from providing gender-affirming hormone therapy and accommodations to transgender people. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three transgender people who are in prison, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

RFK Jr. faces tough questions during Senate testimony

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared in front of the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

In his opening statement, Kennedy said the Trump administration is focused on making Americans healthier. He faced tough questions from Democrats and Republicans about his firing of the director of the CDC and a series of vaccine-related decisions.

Chiefs and Chargers to play in Brazil

The Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers will square off tonight in São Paulo, Brazil.

This is the second straight year a professional football game will be played in São Paulo. The NFL is using these international games as a way to tap into new fan bases overseas. The NFL says Brazil boasts 36 million fans of the game, which is the second-largest international fan base after Mexico. The teams will play in the Corinthians' soccer stadium, which was also used for the FIFA World Cup and the 2014 Summer Olympics.

USS Lexington offers $8 admission for WWII anniversary

You can visit the USS Lexington this weekend for just $8.

Today through Sunday, the museum invites the community to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with discounted admission. You can buy tickets the day of the visit straight from the ship.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services waives adoption fees

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting its Tails and Touchdowns event this week.

Stop by today and tomorrow to find your perfect sidekick. All adoption fees are waived.

Animal Care Services has extended its hours so you have more time to adopt. The center is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. and is located at 2626 Holly Road.

