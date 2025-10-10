6 Things to Know: Nobel Peace Prize announcement, Senate passes Defense Policy Bill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your top stories this Friday. Big headlines today as the Nobel Peace Prize winner will be revealed, Congress just passed a major defense bill, and more local updates you’ll want to know about.

Let’s get started.

Nobel Peace Prize Announcement

Winner announced today for contributions to peace, disarmament, and global fraternity

Speculation surrounds whether President Trump could receive it, given latest Israel-Hamas peace talks

Trump among 338 nominated candidates this year

The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced today. The award honors those who work toward “fraternity between the nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the spreading of peace congresses.”

Speculation is high that President Trump might receive the prize, particularly in light of the recent peace agreement between Israel and Hamas. Trump was among 338 nominees this year.

Conservation Alarm: Threatened Species List

IUCN set to release updated Red List of threatened species

List includes plants and animals at risk of extinction

Last year’s list found over a quarter of studied species were threatened

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) releases a new list today naming the world’s most threatened species. This “Red List” aims to guide global conservation efforts by identifying plants and animals at risk of extinction. Last year, over a quarter of the nearly 170,000 species reviewed were classified as threatened.

Senate Passes Defense Policy Bill

Senate cleared the National Defense Authorization Act 77–20

Bill ends the authorization for military force in Iraq

House and Senate must now reconcile differing versions

The Senate passed its annual defense policy bill on Thursday by a 77–20 vote. Among the key measures is ending the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq, which was a provision included in the House’s prior version as well. Now, both chambers will negotiate to reconcile differences before passing a final version by year’s end.

Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Recall

Sprouts Farmers Market recalls its smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Potential contamination with Listeria found

Sold between August 31 and October 7 with a “use by” dates range October 10–29

Sprouts is recalling its smoked mozzarella pasta salad over a possible Listeria contamination. The product was sold at deli counters and grab-and-go sections across at least two dozen states from August 31 through October 7. Items with “use by” dates between October 10 and October 29 should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund. No illnesses have been reported so far.

City To Fund Legal Defense For Interim Secretary

Taft City Council approves funding defense for Jessica Gonzalez

Charges involve failing to respond to a public information request

Resolution requires Gonzalez to repay costs if convicted

Taft City Council voted to fund the legal defense of interim City Secretary Jessica Gonzalez, who faces criminal charges under the Texas Public Information Act for allegedly refusing a public records request. The resolution passed Thursday and includes a provision that Gonzalez must repay all legal expenses if a court convicts her.

Litter Critter Cleanup Event

Community cleanup scheduled for Saturday

Takes place in West Oso, Bloomington Street (1100 block) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Accepts brush, bulky trash, tires, metal; excludes hazardous waste & concrete

The City of Corpus Christi will hold its Litter Critter free clean-up this Saturday in the West Oso neighborhood on the 1100 block of Bloomington Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items like brush, bulky trash, tires, and metal are accepted. Household hazardous waste and concrete are not accepted, and commercial hauling is prohibited. For full details, visit cctexas.com.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, we love starting the day with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you Monday.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann