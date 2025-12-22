CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends, it is Monday, December 22. It's also the last Monday before Christmas, so there is definitely a festive feeling in the air as many of you get ready for the holiday ahead. This morning we are covering several important local and national stories, including new approvals for groundwater permits here at home, a deadly accident in Live Oak County, a developing situation involving US military pursuit of a sanctioned vessel, campaign news from Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, the conclusion of Hanukkah following tragedy overseas, and an eye catching Powerball jackpot just in time for Christmas.

6 Things to Know: New Groundwater permits approved, Near record Powerball drawing tonight

New Groundwater permits approved

• New municipal wells approved along the Nueces River

• Twelve new wells allowed in the western well field

• City required to implement monitoring and assistance programs

The City’s Groundwater District has unanimously approved permits for new municipal wells along the Nueces River. The vote from the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District allows the city to move forward with twelve new wells in the western well field. As part of the approval, the city must implement a well field monitoring program within sixty days. The district is also requiring a good neighbor well assistance program that includes help for homeowners with water level monitoring and water quality testing.

Fog-related fatal accident in Live Oak County

• Seven vehicles involved in serious accident

• One teen has died and several others are injured

• Heavy fog believed to be a factor

One person is dead, and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Live Oak County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, seven cars were involved in the accident Sunday morning on US Highway 281 at FM 1042. A 16-year-old old died from her injuries, and six other people were taken to area hospitals. There is no word yet on their conditions. DPS believes heavy fog played a major role in the crash.

US military vessel pursuit

• US military in pursuit of a sanctioned vessel near Venezuela

• Follows two recent tanker seizures

• Officials say the vessel is under judicial seizure order

The US military is in active pursuit of a third sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela. Two US officials have confirmed the operation and released videos of two previous tanker seizures, one of which happened on Saturday. Officials say the vessel is flying a false flag and is under a judicial seizure order. This comes after President Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from the country last week.

Representative Jasmine Crockett campaign

• Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues campaigning

• She is running for the United States Senate

• Faces James Talarico in the March Democratic primary

Texas Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was on the campaign trail Sunday, connecting with voters in Fort Worth as she works toward her run for the United States Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn. Her candidacy follows the redrawing of her Dallas-based congressional seat during GOP-led redistricting, and after one of the Democrats previously in the Senate race dropped out. Crockett will face state representative James Talarico in the March third Democratic primary.

Last night of Hanukkah

• Hanukkah concludes this evening

• Holiday marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem

• This year’s celebrations touched by tragedy in Australia

Hanukkah officially ends this evening. The 8 ay celebration marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem nearly twenty two hundred years ago. Each night, families and friends gather to light an additional candle in the menorah. This year’s Hanukkah was marked by tragedy after two gunmen in Australia killed fifteen people during a celebration event. Thousands gathered at Bondi Beach over the weekend to honor the lives lost.

Near record Powerball drawing tonight

• Powerball jackpot reaches one point six billion dollars

• Fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history

• Next drawing happening tonight

Get your numbers ready because someone could become an instant billionaire just in time for Christmas. The Powerball jackpot is now at one point six billion dollars after there were no winners from Saturday night’s drawing. It is now the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The next drawing is tonight, although the odds remain one in two hundred ninety-two million.

