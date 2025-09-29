6 Things to Know: Lucky Eagle shooting, Corpus Christi Cathedral funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Suzanne Stevens on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed. We hope you had an opportunity to rest up over the weekend and spend time with loved ones (that includes pets).

A lot happened over the weekend, so let's dive right into the 6 most important things you should know to kick off your week informed.

MEETING WITH CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS

Congressional leaders are heading to the White House today to meet with President Donald Trump as the federal funding battle continues. The meeting comes just one day before the deadline for Congress to come up with a budget. Democrats are pushing for an extension of subsidies that help low- and middle-income earners purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act to pass a new budget. Republicans need at least 8 Democratic votes in the Senate to keep the government from shutting down.

NETANYAHU MEETING

Trump will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today. The U.S. and Israel say they're working on a new ceasefire and lasting peace plan. Arab officials briefed on the plan tell the Associated Press the 21-point proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, Hamas leaders said on Sunday that they hadn't received any new proposals for a ceasefire.

ROBINSON HEARING

The man accused of murdering conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is set to appear in court today. Tyler Robinson will appear virtually from the Utah County Jail once again. A defense attorney was officially appointed to Robinson's case last week. He's been charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty. He's currently being held without bond.

LUCKY EAGLE SHOOTING

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a casino near Eagle Pass. The shooting happened Saturday night at the Lucky Eagle Casino on the Kickapoo Reservation, located on the Rio Grande near the southern border. After the shooting, the suspect initially fled the scene and was apprehended about 200 miles away in Wilson County. He's facing two counts of capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino is the largest casino in Texas and is operated by the Kickapoo Tribe. Both the casino and hotel are closed to the public until further notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI CATHEDRAL FUNDING

The Corpus Christi TIRZ 3 Board has approved street and safety incentives for the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The board approved the over $470,000 reimbursement agreement during last week's meeting. The cathedral renovation is expected to cost $13.6 million and includes work on both the interior and exterior, along with the construction of a new grand hall. The money approved last week will account for only a portion of the total renovation and reflects 3.6% of the entire project costs.

COLE SKATE PARK

Cole Skate Park should be back open tomorrow, according to Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation. The park was supposed to open last week, but weather delays pushed back the reopening. Crews have been busy working on repairing damaged concrete and smoothing certain areas. Cole Park will remain open for visitors to use the other park amenities.