6 Things to Know: Kirk suspect charges filed, Monarez testifies

Government Funding

House Republicans unveiled a stopgap bill to fund the government through November 21.

The proposal is not bipartisan and leaves out Democratic priorities.

A vote is planned Friday before Congress breaks for Rosh Hashanah recess.

House Republicans have released a proposal to fund the government through November 21 and avoid a shutdown at the end of this month.

The seven-week stopgap bill would buy more time to negotiate a broader deal, but it contains no provisions that Democrats want. Most House Democrats are expected to vote against the measure, meaning House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans will need to deliver the votes themselves. Leadership hopes to hold a vote Friday, the final day before Congress leaves for its week-long recess for Rosh Hashanah.

Kirk Suspect Charges Filed

The man accused in Charlie Kirk’s assassination appeared in a Utah courtroom.

Tyler Robinson, 22, faces aggravated murder and obstruction charges.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

The suspect charged in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk appeared virtually in a Provo, Utah courtroom Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson is facing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and several obstruction counts. Robinson has not yet been appointed an attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for September 29. The Utah County Attorney says he will seek the death penalty.

Monarez Testifies

Former CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez will testify before a Senate committee.

She is expected to criticize Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Claims focus on politics taking priority over public health.

Former CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez is expected to testify today before a Senate committee on health. She will face questions about the agency and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to her alleged prepared testimony, Monarez plans to detail what she describes as Kennedy’s push to put politics before public health. The Department of Health and Human Services has not commented on her claims.

Treasury Checks

The Treasury Department will stop issuing most paper checks on September 30.

Social Security recipients must switch to direct deposit or a prepaid debit card.

Waivers are available for those who still require paper checks.

If you receive federal payments, you only have a couple of weeks left to make sure you can get them digitally. Starting September 30, the Treasury Department will stop issuing paper checks for most payments, including Social Security.

More than 500,000 Social Security recipients still need to select direct deposit or a prepaid debit card. A waiver is available for those who must continue receiving paper checks.

Harbor Bridge Closures

Overnight closures are planned as part of the Harbor Bridge project.

The northbound Crosstown flyover to southbound I-37 will close tonight.

Partial frontage road closures will also take place.

Drivers should be prepared for overnight road closures connected to the Harbor Bridge project. Crews are installing new overhead signs, which will require closing the northbound Crosstown flyover to southbound I-37 tonight through tomorrow morning.

There will also be partial frontage road closures in the area, so expect detours if you plan to drive through.

Staples Signal Upgrade

Crews are upgrading traffic signals at Staples and McCardle.

New signals are expected to go online after testing today.

Daytime closures will continue during the removal of old signals.

City crews are working on upgrades at the intersection of Staples Street and McCardle. The new signals will be activated after testing wraps up today.

Drivers should expect daytime closures while crews finish installing the upgrades and removing the existing lights.

Work at the intersection is expected to continue over the next month.

