6 Things to Know: Hurricane Melissa, Ken Paxton sues Tylenol

South Korea Visit

President Trump continues his Asia tour with a stop in South Korea.

Trade and cooperation dominate talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

All eyes on Thursday’s meeting with China’s leader for a potential trade breakthrough.

President Donald Trump continues his visit to Asia today with a full schedule ahead. He’s in South Korea, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The president is meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to discuss trade and regional cooperation. Trump has already announced several major business deals, including an agreement with Japan on mining and refining rare earth minerals. Global attention now turns to Thursday, when Trump is expected to meet with China’s leader to discuss a potential trade deal, with American soybean farmers paying particularly close attention.

Hurricane Melissa

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica.

Winds reach 185 miles per hour, the strongest storm on record for the island.

Several deaths reported as recovery efforts begin across the Caribbean.

Hurricane Melissa continues its destructive path through the Caribbean after making landfall in Jamaica. The record-breaking storm caused severe flooding and wind damage Tuesday when it hit the island’s southwestern coast as a Category 5 hurricane. With sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, Melissa is now the strongest Atlantic hurricane to strike Jamaica since record keeping began 174 years ago. Multiple deaths have already been reported, and governments across the region are shifting focus to recovery and aid efforts.

Paxton Sues Tylenol

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit against makers of Tylenol.

Claims allege deceptive marketing to pregnant women and links to autism risk.

Companies deny wrongdoing, calling the medication safe.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, the makers of Tylenol. The lawsuit claims the companies “deceptively” marketed the medication to pregnant women and alleges a potential link to autism, without providing any clear proof to the claim. Paxton is seeking a jury trial and civil penalties of up to ten thousand dollars per violation. Kenvue issued a statement saying Tylenol is safe and that the company plans to “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations.

Bridge Demo Postponed

Harbor Bridge demolition delayed again due to weather concerns.

Crews need at least ten hours of daylight to safely lower the center span.

Demolition now set for Thursday as high winds are expected today.

The demolition of the old Harbor Bridge has been postponed once again. TxDOT initially planned to bring down the bridge Monday but delayed it twice due to safety concerns. Officials say crews need a full ten hours of daylight to safely lower the bridge’s center span. The demolition is now expected to take place Thursday, with TxDOT citing high winds from an approaching cold front.

Electrical Box Murals

Downtown electrical box murals confirmed safe from removal.

Local officials clarify the art isn’t part of the “Safe Roads Initiative.”

Colorful murals will remain a part of downtown’s visual landscape.

Downtown Corpus Christi’s electrical box murals are here to stay. According to Downtown Corpus Christi’s Facebook page, local officials met with TxDOT on Tuesday and confirmed the artwork is not part of Governor Abbott’s “Safe Roads Initiative.” The statewide mandate aims to remove non-standard roadway markings like crosswalk art, but the decorative murals on utility boxes will remain untouched, preserving a bit of color and creativity downtown.

Timbergate Drive Project

Lane closures expand as work continues on the Southside’s Timbergate Drive.

Road now one-way eastbound between South Staples and Snowgoose Road.

$4.73 million project funded by Bond 2022, expected to finish by next July.

Drivers on the Southside can expect more lane closures as the Timbergate Drive reconstruction project moves forward. Beginning today, the stretch between South Staples and Snowgoose Road will operate as a one-way eastbound route. Crews are working to rebuild the roadway and upgrade curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. The $4.73 million project is funded by Bond 2022 and is expected to be completed by July of next year.

