CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Thursday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, keeping you informed as you start your day. In Washington, oral arguments begin today in the closely watched immigration case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man mistakenly deported years ago and now facing removal once again.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also revisiting the long-running debate over daylight saving time, with a House subcommittee set to examine whether it’s time to end the twice-a-year clock change. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has authorized the release of all Jeffrey Epstein-related files — and he’s preparing for a high-profile meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani later this week.

Back here at home, firefighters responded to an evening blaze that forced several families out of their units at the Windrush Apartments. And a quick traffic reminder — today is the final day of Thomas J. Henry’s annual turkey giveaway, meaning early-morning closures and detours along Shoreline.

Let’s get into your Thursday headlines.

6 Things to Know: DST debate, Abrego case battle, and turkey giveaway traffic

KILMAR ABREGO

Oral arguments are set for today in the immigration case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He’s the Salvadoran national who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration and later brought back to the U.S.

Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed notice of its plan to deport him to the West African nation of Liberia.

In a filing Friday, Abrego’s attorneys argued that he has already designated Costa Rica as the country where he is willing to be deported. They claim the government must send him there.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

A House energy subcommittee is set to hold a hearing today on the impacts of daylight saving time on travel and tourism. The hearing comes after years of public debate over whether it’s time to permanently end the twice-annual clock change.

Currently, only two states keep their clocks consistent year-round: Arizona and Hawaii. Last month, the Senate briefly took up a long-stalled bill that would have made daylight saving time permanent, however lawmakers once again failed to reach an agreement.

TRUMP EPSTEIN FILES

President Donald Trump has authorized the public release of all Jeffrey Epstein-related files. He announced on Truth Social Wednesday night that he signed a bill directing the Justice Department to do so.

The signing comes a day after the measure passed the House 427 to 1. It passed the Senate through unanimous consent Wednesday morning. The bill mandates that Attorney General Pam Bondi release all unclassified records tied to Epstein within 30 days.

TRUMP MAMDANI MEETING

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to host New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday in the Oval Office.

It would be their first face-to-face meeting since the election. On social media, Trump said Mamdani requested the meeting and he agreed. In an interview on Wednesday, Mamdani said he wants to speak plainly to the president about New Yorkers struggling to afford the city. Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor in January.

WINDRUSH APARTMENT FIRE

An apartment fire off Kostoryz and Gollihar forced four units to be evacuated. It happened around 5:15 Wednesday evening at the Windrush Apartments. Crews arrived quickly and had the fire under control. CCFD officials tell us there were no major injuries, but a few residents could be displaced because of smoke and fire damage.

TURKEY GIVEAWAY

Today is the last day for Thomas J. Henry’s turkey giveaway, meaning one more day of alternate traffic routes on Shoreline. Street closures are in place along Shoreline from Buford Street down to Coopers Alley.

The event begins at 10 this morning. Access to all businesses in the area will still be maintained through Water Street.

