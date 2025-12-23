6 Things to Know: DHS announces bonus to self-deport, Firework stands open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends! It is Tuesday, December 23rd, and Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise as we help you get your day started during this final stretch before Christmas. This morning, we are following a deadly U.S. military strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel, President Trump’s announcement of a new A.I. controlled battleship fleet, a Homeland Security program encouraging undocumented immigrants to self-deport with financial incentives, tonight’s Kennedy Center Honors celebration, fireworks stands now opening ahead of New Year’s Eve, and a local opportunity to take holiday pet photos while helping animals in need. Let us take a closer look at today’s top stories.

The U.S. military says it conducted a deadly strike on a vessel allegedly trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday. Officials say the strike was carried out under the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Military leaders described the target as a “low profile” vessel they claim to be operated by a terrorist organization in international waters. At least one person was killed in the strike. No U.S. service members were harmed.

The United States Navy is set to receive a new fleet of updated battleships. President Trump announced plans for a new category of military vessels, saying they will replace what he described as an “old and tired” fleet. The president says the new battleships will feature artificial intelligence control systems and will be the largest ever built, adding that he intends to play an active role in their design. He says the effort will help maintain U.S. military superiority while boosting the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The Department of Homeland Security is offering $3,000 to undocumented immigrants who choose to self-deport by the end of the month. Those who take the offer are also provided a free plane ticket, and any civil fines or penalties for failing to leave the country are waived. The department says tens of thousands of people have already taken advantage of what is being called an “exit bonus,” processed through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection app.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors airs tonight, celebrating lifetime achievements in music, theater, dance, opera, film, and television. This year’s honorees include country music legend George Strait, rock band KISS, actors Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone, and disco icon Gloria Gaynor. The program will stream on Paramount+ beginning at 5 p.m. Central time.

New Year’s Eve is just over a week away, and fireworks stands are officially open across the state. Under Texas law, stands are allowed to operate from December 20th through January first. Law enforcement is reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal inside city limits. Anyone caught possessing or setting them off could face fines up to two thousand dollars per package.

If you are planning to take a family holiday photo, do not forget about your pets. Feathered Friends Bird Shop on Alameda near Everhart is offering free professional pet photos tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of one bag of dog or cat food at 20 percent off. The food purchased will be donated to The Cattery, Peewee’s Pet Adoption, and a local small dog rescue. Donations will be delivered on Christmas Eve.

