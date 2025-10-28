6 Things to Know: Air traffic delays, Hurricane Melissa, new restaurant in town

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Reporter Makaylah Chavez here — hope your Tuesday’s off to a great start. We’re tracking several big headlines this morning: air traffic controllers missing their first paychecks as the government shutdown continues, President Trump meeting Japan’s first female prime minister during his Asia trip, and Hurricane Melissa now a powerful Category 5 storm threatening the Caribbean.

Here at home — H-E-B is stepping up with a $6 million donation to fight hunger across Texas, the city’s desalination plant deal falls through, and a new Yard House restaurant is headed to Moore Plaza after the old TGI Fridays comes down.

Air traffic controllers miss first paychecks as government shutdown strains travel

Air traffic controllers officially missed their first paychecks today due to the ongoing government shutdown, creating significant disruptions across the nation's aviation system.

The funding battle is already putting strain on air travel, with airports across the country reporting more staffing shortages than usual. Thousands of flights were delayed over the weekend due to the staffing issues.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he will slow air traffic operations if needed to ensure that safety is not compromised.

Trump meets Japan's first female prime minister during Asia trip

President Trump continues his trip through Asia today, arriving in Japan where he is expected to hold talks with the country's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

She's Japan's first female prime minister and has said strengthening her country's alliance with the U.S. is her government's "top priority."

Trump will also meet with troops and deliver a speech aboard the USS George Washington, which is anchored in Japan. The president plans to head to South Korea for talks on Wednesday.

Hurricane Melissa strengthens to Category 5, threatens Caribbean islands

Hurricane Melissa is continuing its path through the Caribbean before heading toward the Bahamas. It's forecasted to slam into Cuba and Jamaica today, bringing catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage.

The storm was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane Monday. If that power is sustained, the system would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Melissa has already been blamed for six deaths in the northern Caribbean.

H-E-B donates $6 million to combat hunger across Texas

H-E-B is stepping up to address hunger across Texas with a major donation initiative.

The grocery chain is donating $5 million to food banks with Feeding Texas to help people who rely on SNAP benefits or need an extra hand. They're also donating $1 million to the Meals on Wheels programs across the state. The program provides meals to homebound seniors.

CC Polymers rejects city's desalination plant purchase proposal

CC Polymers rejected the city's proposal to buy its desalination plant, one of several projects the city has been pursuing amid the looming water crisis.

In a letter sent on October 23, the company told City Manager Peter Zanoni it would not move forward with acquisition talks. The plant is 90 to 95 percent complete but has never operated, with equipment sitting exposed to weather.

The city faces a level one water emergency by next November. Zanoni says the city is pursuing multiple water projects totaling 68 million gallons per day.

Yard House restaurant coming to Moore Plaza after TGI Fridays demolition

A new restaurant is coming to Moore Plaza on the Southside.

Crews with White Star Demolition started tearing down the old TGI Fridays on Monday to make room for Yard House restaurant. Yard House is known for its large selection of draft beers and diverse menu.

There are several locations across the country, including several in Texas. No word on when it will open.

